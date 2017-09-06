30°
OPINION: Late to the party on troop move

Australian Army soldier Craftsman Adam Hextall conducts last minute checks on his vehicle before departing Mackay for the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.
I WELCOME Matt Canavan and Michelle Landry's recent conversion to relocating troops from Brisbane to Rockhampton.

I just wonder what's taken them so long!

Their position is welcome, and I support any effort to bring jobs and opportunities to Central Queensland.

That's why over a year ago, as the Labor candidate for Capricornia, I announced that under a Shorten Labor government, four hundred defence families would be relocated from Brisbane to Rockhampton.

The relocation of these families would have meant more kids in our schools, more locals enjoying our cafes and restaurants and more people involved in our wonderful community, enjoying the family friendly lifestyle that CQ offers.

By supporting Labor's position, our LNP reps are a little late to the party, but it's not the only time the LNP has taken Labor campaigns and run with them.

We saw it earlier this year, when Canavan and Landry backed down on Shoalwater Bay, after a hammering from Labor and the Marlborough community.

Soon they might pick up on Labor's call to send more defence manufacturing work to the Central Queensland region.

This announcement heralds Canavan's return to public life, after a month of silence following the revelation that he is a dual citizen.

Next he should fight for Rockhampton's fair share of disaster relief funding, something that Ms Landry seems incapable of resolving.

In the meantime, I'm glad that the LNP is drawing inspiration from Labor.

Maybe it will help them deliver for Central Queensland.

Leisa Neaton

Barmaryee

Topics:  leisa neaton matt canavan michelle landry shoalwater bay

