OPINION: Letter writers support controversial Fraser Anning

AFTER delivering one of the most controversial maiden speeches witnessed in Australia's parliament, politicians united to condemn the Katter Party's Fraser Anning.

But two letter writers to The Morning Bulletin in two days have flown in the face of popular opinion, writing in to voice their support for Mr Anning and his views.

Have a read of their letters and feel free to comment with your own views on Mr Anning's speech.

Fraser Anning's maiden speech is faultless

I have just seen an ABC News item entitled "Entire Parliament condemns Fraser Anning's controversial maiden speech” and shows individual politicians including our Prime Minister attacking Mr Anning on what he had to say in his speech.

The news item states that the entire Parliament, both upper and lower house, spurned his speech and voted to condemn it.

I have listened to Fraser Anning's speech and I cannot fault a word of it and I can only shake my head in complete dismay that the entire elected members of parliament who are supposedly there to represent those whom elected them would choose to attack him this way.

I heard Penny Wong state that "his speech was not worthy of this Parliament and a speech that did not reflect our nation”.

Well I would like to go on record that it is Penny Wong who is not worthy of our Parliament and all those members who chose to attack Fraser Anning for doing nothing other than representing not only his electorate of Queensland but I believe all Australians, something that they themselves are obviously not doing.

I also believe that Fraser Anning's speech was spot on in everything he said and truly did reflect the people of this nation, and our concerns we have as to where it is heading. A nation that is struggling to hold on to its heritage and without people like Fraser Anning, one that we will surely lose if left up to the majority of people currently seated in our houses of parliament.

It is somewhat comical that even Pauline Hanson chose to be "appalled” by his speech, which resulted in me once again shaking my head but this time in complete bewilderment as to why she would choose to do so.

She is there to represent Queenslanders and not to use her past history with Fraser Anning to influence her decision to speak out against him on something that she obviously agrees with wholeheartedly. Having done so only makes me rethink my support of One Nation and transfer my total allegiances to Bob Katter's party.

And what a breath of fresh air it was to see Bob come out and support his party member 100%.

Maybe there is hope for this country yet while we still have people like Fraser Anning prepared to represent all Australians and people like Bob Katter who has what it takes to hold firm and get behind the people of Queensland and the people of Australia.

David McLintock, Goovigen

Guns down everyone, Anning is just the messenger

In reference to the storm of vitriol surrounding the maiden speech in Federal Parliament by Fraser Anning.

The likelihood is that most of the public were only ever exposed to the media and the outraged, selective attention to a turn of phrase used by Fraser Anning, "the final solution", irrespective of the broad context in which it was applied - namely, the ensuing vitriol drawing parallels to the Nazi regime's intentions apropos their perceived "Jewish" dilemma, "extermination".

The thought and speech police has themselves a field day, as yet unabated; hand-wringing, tears, condemnation, continuing vituperations, demands for removal from office, a stream of vexatious spleen and practised grief.

Of consequence, the body of that speech also included views on contentious matters, addressing immigration, national security, taxation et al and, of particular note, the "march" through the bureaucratic and political institutions and the incumbency of ideologues of Marxist/socialist, if not communist persuasion; the very sort of people who would use their positions of influence and authority (unelected demagogues) to crush the liberties and values of others, extant in our nation, to then impose an authoritarian order of that is anathema to most genuine "Australians" and to enforce a culture that is subservient in all respects to a "ruling class" its dictates and agendas without reference or consultation to the proletariat (common man/woman).

I need not remind my reader of the periodic emergence throughout history and evident into our present day of such people: the Pol Pots, Amins, Mugabes, Bin Ladins, Supreme Ayotallahs, Stalins, Tze Dongs etc and, not least, Hitler and his lot - despots, tyrants, megalomaniacs all, the credo of, dare I say, evil.

I would strongly suggest to all that the unreported substance of Anning speech was an attempt to alert our populace to the peril of indolence and inaction in the face of growing influence by those who would be kings and lords of their subjugates (us), apparently amok, unchallenged, bent on the destruction of our social fabric and indeed on our nation to suit their ends and manias.

If this is the legacy you wish, be silent and "shoot the messenger".

Our democracy is already in rapid decline, due in my opinion entirely to the unrepresentative rabble who purport to represent the will of the people yet are headlong steering our very existence towards an oblivion, the likes of which, as it evolves, does not bode well for any, if many.

John Partridge, Rockhampton