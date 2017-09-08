OPINION: Livingstone should get the jump on tank contract

With Rheinmetall looking for a spot to build a manufacturing base, NWH Timms says Livingstone Shire Council should put together a proposal.

WITH Rheinmetall looking for a spot in Queensland to build a military equipment manufacturing base, Livingstone Shire Council should put together a proposal to try and entice this company to set up shop in our shire!

If successful it would be a big financial boost to the community and would pull this shire's businesses out of the doldrums. I can't see any reason why we should not try as we have plenty of vacant land to build this base and plenty of land for housing of the employees of this base and supply employment to affiliated industries.

Rockhampton is pushing for it as well and for far too long the coast has lived in Rockhampton's shadow and it is time the coast stepped out of this shadow and gained some future benefit for the residents and local businesses.

There is an old adage, "Nothing ventured, nothing gained and you wont know until you try!”

NWH Timms

Bungundarra