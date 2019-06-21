Opinion: Lots to fear despite small size

WAKE IN FRIGHT: An orb spider is one of the creatures that like to share your home.

WAKE IN FRIGHT: An orb spider is one of the creatures that like to share your home.

FROM the time I was growing up in England I have always loved wildlife and the great outdoors.

My favourite animals were wild cats, and in particular tigers and lions.

Of course, the only time I encountered them was on documentaries or behind bars at the zoo.

No matter how scary they looked I knew I would never have to feel threatened by them.

The most dangerous creature we ever came across outdoors was the adder, or viper; and as boys we actually went hunting for them out on the commons around our suburb.

Usually all we found were what we called slow worms, a form of the harmless legless lizard.

When I moved to Australia I never really worried about encountering anything big and dangerous, despite working in bushland areas for the past 20 years; some more isolated than others.

I admit to being wary about swimming in the ocean or doing landcare work around the mangroves since moving here.

There is always a slim chance you could encounter sharks and saltwater crocodiles if you invade their territory and being cautious is always a good idea.

I love both creatures, but I never want to be too close to them.

Forget the dangerous creatures lurking out there in the wild, the things that have always worried me most are the creatures that like to share your home - spiders.

I can remember as a child sitting in my bedroom one evening reading a large book on the wildlife of Africa.

When I heard a slithering on the wall I looked up in horror to see a large arachnid trying to grip onto one of the myriad music and sports star posters adorning my walls.

Dad burst into the room, deducing from my frantic cries that something terrible was happening.

He looked at the wall, tutted in disgust, grabbed my book and swatted the hapless spider.

Then he handed me back the book to scrape the mess into a waste bin.

My first night in Australia was spent in the home of my new in-laws in western Sydney.

I confronted a huge huntsman spider in the outside dunny and freaked out.

Since then I have been bitten by a redback spider, and numerous bull ants and green ants.

I have had close encounters with snakes, red-bellied black snakes and trapdoor and funnel-web spiders.

It's made me realise that size doesn't matter when it comes to being scary or dangerous.

I was gobsmacked when I saw my first bluebottles washed up on Farnborough Beach and saw how tiny these dangerous sea creatures are; and they are not even single animals, but colonies of tiny ones.

I have a acquired a fascination for photographing spiders, bugs, and other small critters.

I like that a small army of spiders, bugs, wasps, geckos, skinks and frogs keep down the population of mossies, flies and other irritating invaders to the house.

Mind you, I admit to still being unforgiving to any spiders that choose to take up residence inside the house.

- Malcolm Wells