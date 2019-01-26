OPINION: Make a difference this Australia Day

L-R Jess Powell and Mary Loch at the Great Australia Day Beach Party in Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

L-R Jess Powell and Mary Loch at the Great Australia Day Beach Party in Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK260116cbeach2

WHAT does Australia Day mean to you?

It's a question that gets thrown up every year.

The most common theme seems to be around a celebration based on mateship and an appreciation of living in a great democracy.

There is no doubt we are blessed to be part of this incredible nation despite its many challenges and imperfections.

On that topic, I am continually concerned about the erosion of social fabric being caused by an increased dependency on social media.

There is also the scourge of drugs and crime and the ongoing crisis with at-risk kids being destroyed by abusive and neglectful parents/guardians.

But to offset the negatives, there are a mountain of positives and a river of boundless opportunity.

Above all this country is built on the quality of its people and the belief of a fair go.

You know this as you look around your own circumstances.

But know this, you will only get out of this country what you put into it.

Australia doesn't owe anyone a living, but it will give you a great life if you put in the hard work.

That only comes with long-term commitment to study, work and community.

So what are you doing with your life?

What can you do to improve your well-being?

How is your social interaction? It is time to join that volunteer group?

Remember, we are all in this together, but real effort is required to make a difference.

Don't let another year go by.