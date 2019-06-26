OPINION: Memorabilia for Rod Laver where?

HEROES: Sam Stosur and Ash Barty celebrate winning the first set of a doubles match in Brisbane.

HEROES: Sam Stosur and Ash Barty celebrate winning the first set of a doubles match in Brisbane. GLENN HUNT

AN AUSTRALIAN, even better a Queenslander, the number one tennis player in the world, number one seed for Wimbledon - congratulations Ash Barty.

I wonder how her home town of Ipswich will acknowledge her accomplishment, especially if she goes on to win Wimbledon after recently winning the French Open.

Then if she was to go on and win 11 grand slam events, including not just one calendar year slam but two, full-size statues would be a formality. Changing the name of the city would be the only matter under discussion.

Last Saturday 22 New Zealand tennis players came to Rockhampton and played local players from the Rockhampton Tennis and Tennis Veterans Rockhampton Associations.

Not surprisingly the name Rod Laver came up in conversations.

Where's the statue to get a photo beside, which courts did he play on, have you got T-shirts to buy acknowledging Rockhampton as Rod Laver's home town?

It was rather embarrassing to say how little the home town of one of the greatest tennis players of all time, voted Queensland's greatest sportsperson of all time, acknowledges him.

The winner of 11 men's singles grand-slam events, including an unheard of and never done since two calendar year grand-slams (all four majors in the same year).

We showed the little memorabilia on display at the tennis complex, mentioned the bust on the riverbank and how they could find, if carefully looking out for it, the court his father built in Main St.

Why doesn't Rockhampton make a big deal about being the home town of Rod Laver, as Stratford-upon-Avon does with William Shakespeare?

Shakespeare's home is the hub of a multi-million dollar annual tourism industry in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The court that Rod Laver learnt to play tennis on with his brothers is like a huge secret in Rockhampton.

You would not know it when driving past and I wouldn't be surprised if the many that attend or pick up their children from St Joseph's school, on whose land the court now lies, didn't know of the court's importance in world tennis (and perhaps who even Rod Laver is).

Yet anyone can play on it for just a few dollars an hour.

Imagine what a big deal it would have been for the 22 New Zealanders to get photos at the court, what they would have talked about most of their Queensland trip upon returning to New Zealand.

But it was years ago that Rod won all those titles, people move on, 20 years from now we'll be flat out remembering Ash Barty, let alone some bloke called Laver.

Yet those who live in Stratford-upon-Avon, Tupelo, Nutbush, Louisville, Liverpool, Salzburg, Bowral and any other city that was home to timeless champions don't forget, they promote and earn revenue from it.

Even the small Queensland town of Goondiwindi at least makes you stop and get out of the car to take a photo of a statue of a horse - Gunsynd.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Rod Laver's second men's singles calendar slam, the only men's singles calendar slam achieved in the Open era.

To acknowledge this unique achievement by the Rockhampton Rocket (something Federer, Nadal and Novak have not done) members of the Cressy Tennis Club and Tennis Veterans Rockhampton Association will wear all white for their annual Olive McBryde Plate clash on Sunday (fittingly the eve of Wimbledon) and play their first sets with wooden racquets.

It is just a little thing, but it keeps the memories alive and demonstrates there is still tremendous local pride in what a skinny, red-haired, freckled-faced left-hander from Rockhampton achieved on the world stage.

- Warren Acutt