OPINION: New Panorama bypass is boon for residents

NEW BYPASS: Darumbal elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Mayor Bill Ludwig and JRT civil director Jason Thomasson open Panorama Drive.
DROVE over the new Panorama bypass and it is a nice drive with some ocean views.

This will be a big boon for emergency vehicles that need to service incidents in the Farnborough, Bangalee area during severe climatic situations when access can not be gained around the Bluff route because of tidal surges (I know from trying to get an Ambulance past the Bluff during a tidal surge) and will relieve traffic in James and Normanby Sts as those people who live in Farnborough, Bangalee area, but work in Rockhampton can get home via Neal, Limestone Creek and Panorama bypass roads.

It will also be easier for residents of Bungundarra, Cooberrie and Adelaide Park to access the beachfront instead of adding more traffic to Normanby, James Sts.

At present there is some gnashing of teeth over the cost of this new bypass road, but they will come to realise the full benefit further down the track.

It has also opened availability to more land for future residential development.

NWH Timms

Bungundarra

