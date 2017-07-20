OPINION: No winners as Green senators resign

Australian Greens former Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds her eight-week-old baby Alia Joy during a division in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

WHAT has been the benefit of losing two senators due to their oversight regarding dual citizenship?

None, other than sending a blunt message to all elected representatives in Federal Parliament to check the fine print.

Deputy Greens leader Larissa Waters resigned from the Senate this week after realising she held dual citizenship and should never have been elected to Federal Parliament.

That bombshell came less than a week after another Greens senator, Scott Ludlam, quit after realising he also held dual New Zealand citizenship.

Both said they didn't know they held dual citizenship when they stood for election.

There is no reason to doubt this excuse. What did they have to gain?

There was nothing sinister here. This was not high level corruption or treachery.

Why couldn't their excuse have been accepted with assurances to immediately renounce the citizenship with the other country?

It was clearly not a deliberate act.

Instead we have lost two people who were elected on their merits to represent their community.

Having a hidden citizenship carried no advantage.

Now we will have to go though the process of replacements which will no doubt bear a cost to the tax payer as well as wasting more valuable time.

When you lose talented and dedicated people due to an innocent oversight to a matter with no adverse implications for anyone, the nation is the loser.