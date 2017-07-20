24°
News

OPINION: No winners as Green senators resign

20th Jul 2017 6:46 PM
Australian Greens former Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds her eight-week-old baby Alia Joy during a division in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Australian Greens former Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds her eight-week-old baby Alia Joy during a division in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. LUKAS COCH

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT has been the benefit of losing two senators due to their oversight regarding dual citizenship?

None, other than sending a blunt message to all elected representatives in Federal Parliament to check the fine print.

Deputy Greens leader Larissa Waters resigned from the Senate this week after realising she held dual citizenship and should never have been elected to Federal Parliament.

That bombshell came less than a week after another Greens senator, Scott Ludlam, quit after realising he also held dual New Zealand citizenship.

Both said they didn't know they held dual citizenship when they stood for election.

There is no reason to doubt this excuse. What did they have to gain?

There was nothing sinister here. This was not high level corruption or treachery.

Why couldn't their excuse have been accepted with assurances to immediately renounce the citizenship with the other country?

It was clearly not a deliberate act.

Instead we have lost two people who were elected on their merits to represent their community.

Having a hidden citizenship carried no advantage.

Now we will have to go though the process of replacements which will no doubt bear a cost to the tax payer as well as wasting more valuable time.

When you lose talented and dedicated people due to an innocent oversight to a matter with no adverse implications for anyone, the nation is the loser.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian greens dual citizenship editorial federal politics larissa waters opinion

Dad's death drives Rocky businessman to 'sophisticated drug op'

Dad's death drives Rocky businessman to 'sophisticated drug...

Mass drug stashed in two safes, buried in Lakes Creek Rd backyard

PHOTO GALLERY: Country's best saddle up at Paradise Lagoons

Steve Comiskey in action on the opening day of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

Four days of non-stop action at Australia's richest campdraft

Cruel blow: Heartless thieves steal Rocky woman's ashes

Kiah Anne Vea Vea passed away one year ago last month. Her ashes were placed in necklace urns given to family members. One of the urns has been stolen.

Family devastated after necklace urn containing woman's ashes stolen

Accused Rocky murderer pumped with 'adrenalin, passion'

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

Jury retires to consider verdict in murder trial

Local Partners

Rocky business owner's fight for worker's wages

Patti would rather look after her staff than make the extra money.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Major plans to revamp forgotten CQ water hole

Cr Ellen Smith at Springers Lagoon that is getting a council make-over after years of neglect.

Plan for $70K make-over at site neglected for over a decade

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

What's on across Central Queensland this weekend

MOBILE THEATRE: The decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt is now set up on Rockhampton's Quay Street, ready to host an array of incredible performances which run throughout the week.

72-hour entertainment guide

Comedy duo guarantees belly laughs at Rockhampton gig

COMIC GENIUS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21.

A show for every woman, and anyone who's got a woman in their life.

Why Sleeping Duck turned down a $500,000 offer on Shark Tank

Tuesday night’s episode of Shark Tank on Channel 10 saw Melbourne university mates Selvam Sinnappan, 30, and Winston Wijeyeratne, 29, turn down a $500K offer

Lisa Wilkinson portrait wins Packer Room Prize

A portrait of Lisa Wilkinson by artist Peter Smeeth has taken out this year's Packer Room Prize.

"The winning of this award is 99 per cent due to Lisa."

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

Isaac Caldiero assesses Mount Midoriyama during Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Only six people have managed to successfully complete the course

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

Naughty and nude: Pre-school book shocks parents

BOOK TIME: A Sunshine Coast parent has been left reeling after coming across nude pictures in his son's school book.

Have you read this book to your kids?

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Golden Opportunity - Triplex Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

6 3 3 $445,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Minutes from the Beach…your Coastal Haven awaits!

1 George Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Living is made easy in this beautifully renovated double brick home elevated to capture stunning Ocean Views! Situated just a short walk to the beach or a few...

Hidden on the edge of town!

141 Pacific Heights Road, Pacific Heights 4703

3 1 5 $585,000

Completely private on 1 hectare with plenty of fruit trees is this brick 3 bedroom home iin very good condition with 5 car accommodation. Great subdivision...

Opportunity is knocking!

5 Thomas Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern low set home is situated in a quiet area of Gracemere, surrounding itself by other quality homes. At this pocket pleasing price, this could be a new...

Industrial Building with Office and Hard Stand Throughout

144 Farm Street, Kawana 4701

House 1 1 $549,000

This 300 m2 industrial warehouse built on 857 m2 of fully fenced and concrete hardstand allotment is conveniently located in the industrial precinct of Kawana. Its...

One Acre with Two Street Frontage!

1 Sharon Court, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land This is your chance to secure one of the last one acre ... $179,000neg

This is your chance to secure one of the last one acre allotments in Ocean View Estate! Build your dream home amongst the trees and enjoy peaceful spacious...

Exceptional Sized Family Home / Great Location

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

Understanding the potential of some properties can be confusing but this property at 9 Calder Street, Park Avenue is just oozing with endless possibilities to the...

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Fully Renovated and Absolutely Immaculate

105 Rickart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will realise it's something special. Entering the front door you will be greeted by rich, polished timber floors...

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $235,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price