OPINION: Not always a virtue to speak your mind

BURQA STUNT: One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (left) is seen wearing a burqa during Senate Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. LUKAS COCH

I CAN be quiet no longer. There are some people who think it is a virtue to speak out and say whatever they think, and anyone who does it should be applauded. I refer of course, to that brainless stunt in the Australian Senate in August.

Before you cheer them on, how about giving it serious thought and looking at the consequences?

What if your words make some otherwise friendly person angry? What have you gained?

What if you tell an immigrant to this country to go back to where they come from? Are they going to obey you, or are they going to resent you? And when you tell them that, have you seen pictures on television of cities and villages where they come from completely destroyed by bombing and shooting?

If a young impressionable migrant is mocked and told repeatedly he is not wanted in this country, isn't that likely to drive him into the arms of radical terrorists?

If migrants are snarled at and told they must assimilate or else, just how will that make them feel welcome and rush to adopt our way of life?

That stunt in Parliament had little to do with security, a lot to do with racism and hate. Does the saying "mouth in gear, brain in neutral” ring any bells?

There are people in our community, some in leadership positions, who open their mouths before engaging their brains. As sure as night follows day, they are making potential deadly enemies out of a group of people who would otherwise be happy to become loyal Aussies.

The loudmouths make no attempt to put themselves in other people's shoes, and have a look at social situations from the viewpoint of those they condemn.

Is this wise, or just plain dumb? It most certainly does not help!

A. Bambrick

North Rockhampton