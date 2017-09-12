OPINION: NRL is driving fans away from game they love

SHARK ATTACK: Paul Gallen (second right) of the Sharks disputes call made by referee Ashley Klein during the NRL elimination final on Sunday.

IN response to certain individuals' enjoyment on Trent Barrett complaining about decisions made out in the middle, I ask you people to watch the post match interviews from all weekend's games.

So far in the finals, every coach has been complaining of decisions made by the men in charge.

At this level of the NRL competition this should not be the main topic of these games.

Why aren't we speaking of the unbelievable effort that was put on display by the Cowboys?

Or how close the Eels came to upsetting the Storm?

Instead we are at a stage where the NRL and the Bunker are driving fans away from our game, they are not listening and are showing an arrogance in their treatment of every club and their supporters.

Older fans like myself and many others will remain loyal to their particular club, but until the NRL begin to listen to the current fans, they will continue to lose support and will make it even harder to increase the support for the NRL.

Jack Lewis

Berserker