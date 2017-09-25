OPINION: One way to get Sydney to final

STORM WARNING: Adam Blair of the Broncos is tackled by Jordan McLean (left) and Jesse Bromwich of the Storm in Friday's preliminary final.

QUEENSLAND wins State of Origin; a Queensland team in the NRL grand final but no team from Sydney in it: when will things begin to happen for the rugby league supporters in NSW?

I know the answer as to how the NRL can get a team from Sydney to win the grand final, it's easy.

Kick all the clubs that aren't from Sydney out of the competition.

Problem over.

This should almost guarantee a Sydney win. I said almost as who knows what could happen in Cockroach Country.

The Storm have been the best team in the NRL this season and should take out the honours, but never underestimate a team fromQueensland.

The Cowboys have proved that losing two of your best players during the season only makes other players stand up and be counted.

Even if these two players were now fully fit, why change a wining combination?

Rugby league is a team sport and I'm sure any player dropped to make way for the stars would take it on the chin for the team.

On another subject, the Capras have a very good coach in Kim Williams, my only thought on how to win more games is to cut the warm-up time in half and then the players will be able to play the full 80 minutes.

Baron Large

Berserker