26°
News

OPINION: Overhaul the Fair Work Act

15th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
Rodney Blair shows his support for Aurizon Workers who have been told their jobs are going.
Rodney Blair shows his support for Aurizon Workers who have been told their jobs are going. Chris Ison ROK120717crally1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CALL me naive and tell me I live in a utopian wonderland, but while you are doing that, I'm calling on all of our elected state and federal politicians to come together on an issue that will have more impact on central Queensland over the coming years than just about anything else.

CQ is likely to again become the economic powerhouse of Queensland, if not the country, and the mistakes made last time can't be made twice.

The 180-plus workers to be sacked from Aurizon may well go down in history as the straw that broke the camel's back on casualisation of the workforce.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga yesterday called on the Federal Government to amend the Fair Work Act and legislate against the "wearing away” of workers' rights and entitlements.

The workforce has changed since the years my dad worked on construction at QAL, the Gladstone Power Station and Boyne Smelter.

It's time for the current workplace legislation to reflect the new workforce.

It's not just the high-viz workers. Teachers have been faced with the same issue for a long time; too many contracts and not enough permanent positions.

If the workforce needs to be more casual or contract based, then conditions need to be revisited. It's in the interest of workers, communities and a more stable economy.

Back to the politicians - I've been around long enough to know that this is an issue important to all central Queensland politicians and unions and I urge them to come together.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry told me last week casualisation was destroying regional towns and it was an issue she had discussed in depth with Employment Minister Michaela Cash.

But she said the reasons industry turned to casualisation needed addressing and current full-time conditions were impossible for most industries to meet and there would need to be some union compromise.

Mrs Lauga is right, companies such as Aurizon cannot get away with sacking permanent workers one day and blatantly casualising their workforce the next.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Calls for sacking of Yeppoon businesswoman from NAIF board

Calls for sacking of Yeppoon businesswoman from NAIF board

But Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility boss says nothing has been done wrong.

Doctor on bail for sex charges denied trip to see dying dad

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book

Doctor offered up $30,000 bail bond

'Victim' was overdramatic, rehearsed and argumentative

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

She accused him of assaulting her multiple times in one year

'This is just devastating for the whole community'

Local Group Facilitator Annie O'Brien said hearing about a mass overdose by teens in Yeppoon sickened her.

Yeppoon rehab centre boss reacts to teen overdose crisis

Local Partners

EXPLAINED: All you need to know for the Rocky Show

Your guide to the Rockhampton Show, 2017

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Art lovers' $2m glee at gallery relocation funding

SPACE FOR COLLECTION: Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault which will be all on public display at the new gallery.

Gallery collection needs to be on show for everyone

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

TOM Gleeson sat opposite The Veronicas and mocked them to their face, and it was hilarious.

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Second Village Festival headline act announced

Folk/country band Wilson Pickers will headline the Yeppoon Village Festival

THEY'VE played Splendour in the Grass, Bluesfest and Gympie Muster

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $615,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!