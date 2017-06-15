OPINION: Overhaul the Fair Work Act

Rodney Blair shows his support for Aurizon Workers who have been told their jobs are going.

CALL me naive and tell me I live in a utopian wonderland, but while you are doing that, I'm calling on all of our elected state and federal politicians to come together on an issue that will have more impact on central Queensland over the coming years than just about anything else.

CQ is likely to again become the economic powerhouse of Queensland, if not the country, and the mistakes made last time can't be made twice.

The 180-plus workers to be sacked from Aurizon may well go down in history as the straw that broke the camel's back on casualisation of the workforce.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga yesterday called on the Federal Government to amend the Fair Work Act and legislate against the "wearing away” of workers' rights and entitlements.

The workforce has changed since the years my dad worked on construction at QAL, the Gladstone Power Station and Boyne Smelter.

It's time for the current workplace legislation to reflect the new workforce.

It's not just the high-viz workers. Teachers have been faced with the same issue for a long time; too many contracts and not enough permanent positions.

If the workforce needs to be more casual or contract based, then conditions need to be revisited. It's in the interest of workers, communities and a more stable economy.

Back to the politicians - I've been around long enough to know that this is an issue important to all central Queensland politicians and unions and I urge them to come together.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry told me last week casualisation was destroying regional towns and it was an issue she had discussed in depth with Employment Minister Michaela Cash.

But she said the reasons industry turned to casualisation needed addressing and current full-time conditions were impossible for most industries to meet and there would need to be some union compromise.

Mrs Lauga is right, companies such as Aurizon cannot get away with sacking permanent workers one day and blatantly casualising their workforce the next.