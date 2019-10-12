THIS planet has seen many characters who have expounded their ideals, then acquired faithful supporters who, unquestionably, help and promote these aims.

History has recorded most of those efforts and their outcomes, some of which were good, others bad.

Is it part of human make-up that they seek to worship, believe in, idolise and adhere to icons such as powerful and famous people, royalty, film, pop and sporting stars and religious figures whose activities are eagerly absorbed by the dedicated followers?

The words of the internet are accepted all too readily by the gullible believers.

It is hard work to create a following for beliefs, but harder still is staying at the top of the peak and remaining there, as this is when chaos and ruin appear.

An elderly uncle, an ex-slaughterman, often told us as children how, when a killer lot of sheep were penned up in readiness, another strange sheep was always added to their group.

Shortly, this sheep had control of the group, then led them to the killing deck, stepping aside at the last moment, leaving the others to their fate.

It always surprised the workers that the sheep would continue to follow this one, known as the traitor or Judas sheep, even to the point of becoming aware of what was ahead for them.

Are we becoming more accepting of all information and new ideas, especially when placed on the internet, which seems to have become a holy site for those who want to believe everything without questioning the sources or reasons behind it.

People aren't sheep, or are they?

Patricia Russell, Mackay