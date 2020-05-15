Menu
NO, MINISTER: Nobody could accuse Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton of being an intellectual.
OPINION: Peter Dutton is either ignorant or stupid

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
15th May 2020 5:00 AM
PETER Dutton was either being disingenuous when he criticised a Queensland Government bid to buy Virgin Airlines or he cannot read and count.

The Queensland Investment Corporation is owned by the State Government but it is not run by the government.

It is a wealth fund.

A wealth fund to pay for public servant superannuation.

Exactly like the Federal Government's Futures Fund.

The fact Mr Dutton, the home affairs minister, doesn't know this or deliberately ignored it is startling.

Among QIC's large portfolio of assets is Hinkler Central. Nobody suggests the government is in the business of running shopping centres.

QIC is so successful that Queensland's is the only government in Australia that has its defined super liabilities already paid for.

The Federal Government does not.

Something the Federal Government does have is a large debt mainly created by Mr Dutton's government. In fact, the national debt has never been so big and it's about to get a whole lot bigger.

How dare he criticise Queensland's finances, particularly when QIC and the Queensland Government are not the same thing.

Mr Dutton may have been a good immigration minister but he is not known for his contributions to public discourse nor his intellectual prowess.

However, I did not think it past his abilities to discern the difference between a government and a government-owned corporation.

