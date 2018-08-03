OPINION: Players need to be good sports supporting club

AS A ex-player, coach, committee member and now supporter for over 50 years of the Fitzroy Rugby League Club, I write this letter in disgust.

I can't believe that out of the current people registered, they cannot get enough players to make up two teams on game day.

What do these players want, the ones who just don't show up for training or even worse on play day? Why did you register in the first place?

If they want to be begged to play, forget it because the club will be better off without them.

From feedback I get, Fitzroys have a hard working president and loyal committee, good coaches and ground staff so what is wrong with these players? Don't they have any loyalty towards Fitzroys?

Many years ago we had the same problem with a few players leaving the club, injuries or work-related issues, that sometimes two or three players would double up.

If the players have the guts why don't they resign from Fitzroys and let the club know where they stand.

If not, get out to training and show your support for this great club. Fitzroys doesn't deserve to be treated like this.

In my playing days from under 16 to A grade most of the players stayed loyal to Fitzroys and a lot of us are still mates to this day.

Where has club loyalty gone?

Baron Large

Berserker