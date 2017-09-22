OPINION: Promote political change from within

POLITICAL POWER: Instead of complaining about politicians, Michael J. Ireland says to find a political party that suits your own views and join up.

POLITICAL POWER: Instead of complaining about politicians, Michael J. Ireland says to find a political party that suits your own views and join up. Nastco

READING Kev Hopkins' letter in today's TMB has made me wonder why people are so down on the current government of Australia.

In his letter, he ends up complaining that the government is not doing its job and we are heading towards a third world status, to which he has admitted that he doesn't care if we do.

I do care.

Besides complaining about our Federal Government, more concerned about SSM and nationality concerns, we can do something else and that is join a political party and work from within.

Is this really such a radical idea?

Of course not.

The more we are individual citizens take a stand and care of our country, the more the politicians will be forced to do what their employers are asking them for - a fair day's work for our country.

Politicians do not care about letters to the editor - they are elected from within the system and promoted as such.

So, Mr Hopkins, instead of complaining about how our politicians are flushing our way of life down the toilet, perhaps you should find a political party that suits your own views and join up.

Make your opinion known and promote the next candidate to stand, one that is appropriate for delivering our country out of this dog's breakfast we are currently in.

Democracy really only works if we decide to partake in it.

Otherwise, it is the same old story of mates promoting mates.

Michael J. Ireland

Berserker