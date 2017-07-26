OPINION: Put money where the mining heart is

L-R Kareem Emara, Nevzat Oezcan (from Siemens) and Margaret Strelow at the Siemens Rockhampton Service Centre in Kawana.

SIEMENS chose Rockhampton as the base for the nation's largest and most advanced test rig for mining, wind power and other core industries.

Why? Because this city "is in the heart of Queensland's mining community”.

Siemens' Rockhampton centre is one of its three service centres nationwide. The others are located in Tonsley in South Australia and Perth.

All are connected to global centres of expertise, feature the latest specialised engineering services, equipment and spare parts, and employ world-class technicians.

Speaking about the $5 million gearbox load rig investment, Michael Freyny, the head of Siemens Digital Factory and Process Industries for Siemens Australia and New Zealand, said the market and customer needs were substantial enough to affirm the investment.

Siemens didn't pick Rockhampton by chance. This was a very deliberate move to keep investing in a city centrally located to the CQ resource sector.

This type of investment is music to the ears of local businesses and community leaders as other service providers will follow the extra mining business that Siemens' new test rig will attract to the city.

Yet Aurizon had the hide to put Rockhampton's location down as one of the reasons it decided to shut down its workshops here at the cost of 180 jobs for the city.

Perhaps the Aurizon executives in Brisbane should get the map out and have another look at Central Queensland and where the coal is situated.