The new industries where state shines

LAST night the best and brightest among Queensland's exporters stood in the spotlight to receive the accolades they so richly deserve.

Queenslanders have always excelled on the sporting field - now we are doing the same thing in the global marketplace, creating businesses that provide long-term, secure jobs and industries for the future.

The latest trade figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show Queensland's merchandise exports for the year to September 2018 totalled $76.7 billion.

That's a 72 per cent increase since my Government was elected in 2015.

It means we are earning nearly $1.5 billion from exports every week - more than New South Wales and Victoria combined.

We're doing it in our traditional areas of strength, like metallurgical coal, which for 50 years we've been selling to the Japanese mills who make the world's finest steel, and the LNG that is fast becoming one of our greatest exports.

But the diversification of Queensland's economy means we're also seeing export growth in new and emerging fields, as recognised in last night's winners at the Premier of Queensland's Export Awards 2018.

Tritium’s Chris Hewitt with one of the company’s superfast charging stations for electric cars. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

Minerals and energy category winner Core Resources is using innovative extraction techniques to make mining more efficient and sustainable, especially for minerals like cobalt, vanadium and graphene that are used in solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.

Agribusiness winner Mort and Company is set to become Australia's biggest feedlot operator and is building its own on-site gas-fired power station at its operation near Dalby.

Queensland exporter of the year Tritium specialises in fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles, and has seen its revenue grow from $14 million to $34 million in a year, with 97 per cent of that coming from exports.

And increasingly our screen industry is being recognised for its value as a permanent source of skilled jobs and income for Queensland: Tracey Robertson at Hoodlum Productions won the women in international business category.

Hoodlum is the producer of the upcoming series Tidelands starring Elsa Pataky, as well as ABC's Harrow, which is showcasing Brisbane to audiences around the world through Disney's ABC International.

Whether it's tourism, education, advanced manufacturing or medical devices, I am committed to ensuring Queensland's role as Australia's export powerhouse continues to grow.

Annastacia Palaszczuk is Premier of Queensland