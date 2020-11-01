OPINION: Readers express their views on election results

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk celebrates her state election win during Labor’s election night function at the Blue Fin Fishing Club in Inala. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

SMS TO THE EDITOR

Anon: premier don’t break your promise like the hawk gov did make this state a Future state for all Queenslanders show the rest that QLD is truly the best

Anon: best news ever woke up to a labor state an trad lost her seat you beauty come on now Anna take this beautiful state of ours to next step of being the best state in aus to be in after all we been through this year let’s make 2021 the project state

HARRY BRUCE’S VIEW ON THE ELECTION RESULTS SO FAR

FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON ELECTION RESULTS SO FAR

Joanne Coulter - So no progress with GKI over the next 4 years.

Kailani Auberson - Stupid

James Harrison - The anti-vaxers should never be allowed to use such a misleading name like the medically informed party. This would insinuate they have medical degrees or PhD’s in medicine.

Unfortunately there were a lot of people who threw there vote away by misinformation.

Greg Moore - Or Liberal party not being a “liberal” party at all. That’s a big can of worms.

Greg Moore - James Harrison how many people threw their votes away thinking labor was a working class party because of the name

Jim Kent - I heard a comment on Channel 9 last night about how QLD tend to vote so differently to the rest of the country and how bad they his was. Then I thought about how many people move to Queensland because of our lifestyle. Well perhaps it is because of how we vote and what we find important to maintain our lifestyle.

Anthony Bess - Preferential voting MUST be abolished. 1 number in 1 box. Politicians need to be hung for abusing the constitution of this country

James Harrison - Bla bla bla. End of the day the stand was taken to stopped us becoming NSW with transmission of COVID and a re new call towards employment, and state projects saw the results last night. People still have a distaste for the LNP after the Newman government and what they did. Yes it may put our state further in our the red but getting our state ready for what is likely to follow at the end of covid19 is critical to getting out of the red again.

Mark Kattenberg - People obviously didn’t want lnp in power. She (Pauline Hanson) said she supported the lnp. Maybe that had something to do with it.

Peter McDonald - Say goodbye to some more farming family’s again, and hello to more corrupt reef laws and veg management

YOUR SAY

