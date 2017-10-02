OPINION: Renewables not pushing up costs

HEAT IS ON: Rockhampton councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant.

ELOISE Rowe, (TMB 29/9/17), refers to an article in the Courier Mail that claims renewable generation is pushing up the cost of electricity.

The article contains some sleight of hand.

The article reads as if the large-scale generation certificates (LGC) increases the cost from $79 to $85 per MWh, an increase of 7.5%.

This is not how the system works. Renewable generators get one certificate per MWh generated which they can sell in a market. Buyers of the energy, such as Ergon, have to buy a percentage (about 5 or 6%) of their electricity from renewables.

They do this by buying certificates.

Therefore the certificates increase the wholesale cost by about 0.04% The cost of the LGCs is high because the government is dilly-dallying on setting up an energy policy that will encourage investment into renewables.

More renewables will generate more LGCs, forcing their cost down, making electricity more affordable.

Then the article talks about the capacity factor (CF).

This is a ratio of the actual energy generated against the capability of the generator. Solar, for instance, is intermittent and therefore its CF is about one quarter that of a coal generator. He then says that coal therefore costs one quarter of solar.

Not true.

CF is included in the Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCoE), which is the number used to compare generation costs of various technologies.

As I have shown in previous letters, LCoEs for renewables are, at present, equal to or cheaper than coal and rapidly getting cheaper.

Tom Bradbury

Norman Gardens