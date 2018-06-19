OPINION: Rockhampton CBD Rail line cause for concern

A FEW things have surprised me since I arrived in the Beef Capital late last month.

Perhaps the most peculiar is the fact we have a railway line running through the middle of the CBD.

To further compound my confusion, some of the city centre intersections don't even have boom gates.

Some of these intersections are poorly lit so I can only imagine how confusing it must be to other visitors, especially those from interstate.

Coming from Victoria, it's just a given that all crossings in busy traffic areas have boom gates.

I'm told there are seven intersections in the Rockhampton CBD that lack boom gates and flashing lights.

Given the fact up to 30 trains pass through daily, this represents a significant safety concern.

I find it strange the State Government hasn't funded basic infrastructure like flashing lights and boom gates to be installed at some of these busy intersections to provide a safe environment for the community.

Then you come to the bigger question of why we have a railway track running through the city centre anyway?

It can only be put down to a major planning failure that the 19th century railway line wasn't diverted around the CBD as the city began to grow.

The cost of doing that today would surely run into hundreds of millions of dollars, assuming there's even land available to construct such a diversion.

In the meantime, no doubt we will continue to see countless near-misses at these seven intersections.

Sad to say, it will probably take a serious injury or a fatality to get this issue on the agenda.