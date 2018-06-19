Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Train
Train Contributed by QR National
Opinion

OPINION: Rockhampton CBD Rail line cause for concern

19th Jun 2018 6:48 AM

A FEW things have surprised me since I arrived in the Beef Capital late last month.

Perhaps the most peculiar is the fact we have a railway line running through the middle of the CBD.

To further compound my confusion, some of the city centre intersections don't even have boom gates.

Some of these intersections are poorly lit so I can only imagine how confusing it must be to other visitors, especially those from interstate.

Coming from Victoria, it's just a given that all crossings in busy traffic areas have boom gates.

I'm told there are seven intersections in the Rockhampton CBD that lack boom gates and flashing lights.

Given the fact up to 30 trains pass through daily, this represents a significant safety concern.

I find it strange the State Government hasn't funded basic infrastructure like flashing lights and boom gates to be installed at some of these busy intersections to provide a safe environment for the community.

Then you come to the bigger question of why we have a railway track running through the city centre anyway?

It can only be put down to a major planning failure that the 19th century railway line wasn't diverted around the CBD as the city began to grow.

The cost of doing that today would surely run into hundreds of millions of dollars, assuming there's even land available to construct such a diversion.

In the meantime, no doubt we will continue to see countless near-misses at these seven intersections.

Sad to say, it will probably take a serious injury or a fatality to get this issue on the agenda.

cbd trains rail crossing rail line
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Banking blunders cost me $14m

    premium_icon Banking blunders cost me $14m

    Business How Peter Comino's world came crashing down when the ANZ Bank 'panicked' during the global financial crisis. This is his story.

    Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    premium_icon Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    News Assets, display homes and the mansion in the debt collectors' sights

    Isaac Regional Council reseals 15 roads in 12 months

    premium_icon Isaac Regional Council reseals 15 roads in 12 months

    Council News Footpath widening is also planned, funded by Works for QLD program

    • 19th Jun 2018 6:38 AM
    Yeppoon Coastguard kept busy, towing three boats at once

    Yeppoon Coastguard kept busy, towing three boats at once

    Environment The calls for rescues came in one after the other on Friday

    • 19th Jun 2018 6:36 AM

    Local Partners