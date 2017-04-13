30°
OPINION: Accusations Adani is eyeing Rookwood water

Robert Forsythe, Glenlee | 13th Apr 2017 2:01 AM Updated: 2:01 AM
Blair Athol coal mine. Photo Contributed
Blair Athol coal mine. Photo Contributed Contributed

BARNABY Joyce told listeners on ABC Radio National that the water necessary for the Adani mine could be supplied if the Connors River and Rookwood projects were completed.

I understand that Rookwood Weir has been promoted in CQ as an agricultural irrigation project.

According to the published Environmental Impact Statement the water use is 'agricultural irrigation only - unless a change of use is approved by the minister'.

Is this the real reason why Senator Canavan is in such a hurry for Rookwood?

Is it needed to supply some of the 26 million litres of water the Carmicheal mine will need daily?

Is this a case of holding back facts? 

If Barnaby is right and this water is going to be used for the Carmichael mine, then please let Adani build their own weir.

Why should taxpayers fund it?

They have been given a free water license. Isn't that enough?

