Opinion: Stuff king croc, let's think Rocky tourism

Police and officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection are investigating the shooting of an iconic 5.2m crocodile near Etna Creek north of Rockhampton.

Police and officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection are investigating the shooting of an iconic 5.2m crocodile near Etna Creek north of Rockhampton.

AS the police investigation continues to find the person who shot dead a 5.2m Fitzroy River crocodile, I wonder if we're not missing a wonderful tourism opportunity that's presented itself.

Interest has been sky high in last month's killing of the Fitzroy River's king croc.

Our report on this death generated a lot of interest. The piece recorded our highest number of views on the website for the month. The story also generated state and national interest.

Images of a 5.2m crocodile found shot in the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton on Thursday, September 21. Police and the EHP are appealing for public assistance in their investigations to find the culprit. Department of Environment and He

One of our readers shared a wonderful idea via the SMS section, calling for the animal to be stuffed and showcased.

I reckon the body should be given to a taxidermist and then put up for everyone to see in a prominent place in Rocky.

My preference is at the entry way at the Rockhampton library, outside the tourism centre on Gladstone Rd or at the city zoo.

This would add something extra to our region, of interest to both locals and visitors.

Much like the giant mango and big prawn or penguin or whatever other gimmicky way a town can promote itself, a big croc would add another element to all the big bull statues we have throughout the city.

The story of this croc and of the river's other huge monsters, such as Big Ben, which measured 6.8m and was shot in 1872 by Goldino Columbo, are intriguing.

Previously, we've reported the recent dead crocodile's body was taken to John Lever's croc farm.

I've got no idea how long it takes for a croc's body to start decomposing.

But, if it's still in a good state we have an opportunity here to showcase an element of the wonderful array of life we have on offer here in Central Queensland in a truly engaging way.

King croc was a magnificent creature when he was alive. Let's make him immortal.