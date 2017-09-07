OPINION: The best team should be compensated

AT NO stage did I ever mention that we should discard the finals (Letters, RMB 5/9), but some read and see what others seem to miss.

My point was that the NRL should place more importance on this particular result (minor premiers) when the best team all year up to this stage of the NRL only receive $100,00 for their supreme efforts, and that is not a Sea Eagle view, but my own. If the Broncos happen to win the minor premiership sometime in the future, I would be thinking along the same lines. This is just my opinion, and I must admit many others that I know are also in agreement (not this particular Bronco fan). Will it happen? Maybe! So once more to "Bronco”, I also am looking forward to the finals and may the best team be compensated in when winning the grand final.

Jack Lewis, Berserker