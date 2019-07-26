OPINION: The silence on Great Keppel Island is deafening

NATURAL BEAUTY: There are still plenty of people visiting Great Keppel Island despite the resort being closed.

By Malcolm Wells

HAS anyone else noticed the deathly silence that has descended on the saga that is the Great Keppel Island resort?

The reported sale between Tower Holdings and Wei Chao Pty Ltd made the news a year ago, yet the silence regarding this venture has been deafening of late. Could it be that another badly thought-out scheme has blown away in the dunes?

History would suggest that resort building on islands is risky at the best of times. Spending wads of money on monumental blots on the stunning landscape of the Great Barrier Reef that have so often failed might be losing its appeal.

At the moment we have a disgraceful eyesore where once the resort stood on Great Keppel. We also have a derelict underwater observatory, which I believe has a federal marine permit that required the permit holder, Tower Holdings, to repair or remove the observatory by 2017. How much damage is this rusting structure causing to the reef, besides being another eyesore?

There was a burst of activity when Tower finally took the action of pulling down some of the resort, but the place still looks like a bomb site.

I was over there in September last year, taking photos for a Woppaburra "Healing of Country” ceremony; and it was sad to see the state of the property in the fenced-off areas.

Besides seeming to condone the shameful behaviour of the failed developers, the State Government has also yet to start spending the $25 million on providing power and water services from the mainland that they promised.

This probably doesn't worry a lot of the residents on the island who seem to think this a waste of money anyway.

When I first visited the island in 2010, it was to swim and lounge on the beach, or wander around photographing the natural beauty of the place, trying to ignore the closed and sorry-looking resort.

The last three visits I have made to the island was to participate in rubbish collections on some of the less accessible beaches; and there has been plenty to collect.

We have also seen a lot of devastated bushland areas where the ever- growing population of feral goats has been grazing.

Some rabid greenies I have known think that the best way to conserve our natural environment is to stop people visiting national parks and other places of natural beauty.

What we really need is for money to be spent wisely on these areas; and for sensible and appropriate development that will allow people to visit, enjoy and appreciate our environment.

There are already some excellent small tourist resorts on Great Keppel that are very popular.

Why doesn't the Government get rid of the developers, sit down with people who know what works for the island, and for our region as a whole?

Get on with providing something that works for the locals, for the visitors and for the environment.