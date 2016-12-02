39°
Opinion

Opinion: The State Government backflips on FIFO

2nd Dec 2016 7:47 AM
Two FIFO workers at a Queensland coal mine. Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry MP has welcomed the Queensland's Government reversal of its 100% Fly in Fly Out policy for the coal mining sector last month. Ms Landry argues the original policy was "disastrous", particularly for Central Queensland communities such as Moranbah in regards to the Caval Ridge and Daunia mines.
Two FIFO workers at a Queensland coal mine. Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry MP has welcomed the Queensland's Government reversal of its 100% Fly in Fly Out policy for the coal mining sector last month. Ms Landry argues the original policy was "disastrous”, particularly for Central Queensland communities such as Moranbah in regards to the Caval Ridge and Daunia mines. CONTRIBUTED

I WELCOME state Labor's backflip recently on its disastrous 100% Fly in Fly out policy in Central Queensland's coal mining sector.

But people should not forget the "dumb” legislation was brought into law by state Labor MPs in Queensland.

And they did this with the blessing of the Construction Mining Forestry and Energy Union.

The action of 100% FIFO hit hard and hurt communities in Central Queensland.

Particularly in regard to the Daunia and Caval Ridge mines near Moranbah.

It made no sense that local workers were locked out of jobs on local mines because employment was restricted to those who lived in a Brisbane or Cairns postcode.

Shamefully though, Queensland's second grumpiest state Labor MP Jim Pearce, forgets that it was his own Labor Party - with endorsement from their own unions - that introduced 100% FIFO at these two mines in the first place.

Judging from the headlines, it appears the media has conveniently forgotten this fact.

For all of the Australian Labor Party's glossy backslapping this week, they forgot that Labor Premier Anna Bligh - backed by Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne - legislated for 100% FIFO, which hit Central Queensland families so hard.

All they have done earlier last month is a giant backflip on their own stupid laws.

But they were hoping no-one would notice.

Michelle Landry MP

Federal Member for Capricornia

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Opinion: The State Government backflips on FIFO

Two FIFO workers at a Queensland coal mine. Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry MP has welcomed the Queensland's Government reversal of its 100% Fly in Fly Out policy for the coal mining sector last month. Ms Landry argues the original policy was "disastrous”, particularly for Central Queensland communities such as Moranbah in regards to the Caval Ridge and Daunia mines.

