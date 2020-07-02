OPINION: The steady decline of shopping etiquette

I’m sure most of you out there are thinking I’m going to write about the obvious elephant in the room, the news that the 2020 Pandemic Toilet Paper Hoarders have struck again, along with their colleagues, the Pasta Snatchers. (Sounds like the 2020 version of Mario Brothers, doesn’t it?)

And although the humour columnist in me wants to talk about the fact that I don’t see how Bob can even squeeze another pack of bog roll in his house alongside, we can only assume, way too many food-stained singlets and empty beer cartons, today we will be discussing Bob’s “leave your rubbish in the shopping trolley” cousins.

One can only ponder, upon seeing the discarded banana peel, shopping docket, single soggy lettuce leaf and empty sausage roll paper from the bakery next door, who are these elusive slobs, and what do they have against rubbish bins?

Perhaps, when they were little, they tried throwing something in the bin at the grocery store, and a possum jumped out and bit them, and ever since, they have an absolute aversion to throwing away rubbish. I mean, possums can be quite testy when they’re hungry – just ask my Uncle Nine Fingers.

Right now, across all of Austra… okay, right now across all of Queensl… sorry, right now across all of Central Queensland, in Rockhampton and also places very, very close to it, probably just my mum and a few other people are reading this column and having one of two reactions: 1. Wow! Yes, I absolutely cannot stand people leaving rubbish in the trolleys! Or, 2. What’s the big deal? They pay people to clean them out, don’t they? It’s not my problem.

Lisa Donovan is fed up with people leaving their rubbish in communal trolleys.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and state that if you had reaction number #2, you also have toilet paper stacked in your dining room. And if your name is Bob, please email me because that’s just bananas and I’ll be taking clients at the next Psychic Expo. See you at the expo, Chookie! (If you get that reference, score yourself 5 points in the home game, Worst Commercials Ever Made.)

Right now, we’re all busy wiping down trolleys and sanitising our hands upon arriving at the grocery store and we don’t need the added task of cleaning up the mess left by the people before us. Maybe it’s because I’m a mother of three smallish kids that this kind of thing irks me more than the average person? Kind of like finding three plates on the bench by the stove instead of next to the sink two feet away, is probably a huge trigger for when I find rubbish in a trolley that passed at least two bins on the way to the car park.

I assumed I was going to be some cool, old lady who was able to relate to everyone and freak people out with her shockingly accurate air drumming, but apparently, there’s a need for feisty whip crackers at the trolley bays. Watch out, Bob.