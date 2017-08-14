OPINION: The time is now to cooperate and fix CQ

WORK TOGETHER: The time is now to put bickering aside and find some common ground to move CQ forward.

SINCE moving to Rockhampton six months ago, I've been in the privileged position of seeing this beautiful city through "fresh eyes”.

Over the months I've chatted with business people about how the economy is tracking and the consensus has been that the region has turned a corner and green shoots are appearing everywhere.

The rebound in commodity prices, the strong beef prices, an upswing in commercial sales and leases, and the promise of a big mine announcement just around the corner are just some of the reasons for increasing confidence.

On the downside, there's been increasing insolvencies and bankruptcies, an over- supply of unoccupied rental housing, unemployment and power bills are continuing to rise and there doesn't seem to be a large jobs-boosting infrastructure project ready to deploy in CQ any time soon.

I've written a lot of stories over the months about our local politicians yelling backwards and forwards about who has the best approach forward for our local community.

Topics like the construction of the South Rockhampton levee bank, a levee for the airport, Rookwood Weir, Adani's Carmichael Mine, coal-fired power station upgrading/construction and the use of renewable energy have divided our local politicians.

I'd like to see our local politicians at all levels of government get into a room together soon to civilly discuss the key issues for our region - working together in a cooperative bipartisan manner exploiting common ground and mutual interests.

People are tired of the hostile back and forth between our politicians. The time for cool heads, rational discussion and compromise is now.