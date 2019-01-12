Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: Time for real toad solution

by Franeces Klein
12th Jan 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 13th Jan 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURELY there are better and more humane ways to deal with our ever-present toad problem in Queensland than turning the croakers in for 10 cents a pop?

If you take the idea of our Gympie region letter-writer below, just one I'm sure of many, you can instantly see that research, time and money would afford a more sustainable solution to Pauline Hanson's "Cash for Canetoads" idea.

The toads are not meant to be here, they're as offensive in their threat to our local eco systems as they are in their manner and design.

But, it is not a toad's fault that it was born in Queensland and has bred itself on a diet of cat food.

It's humans' fault.

And for that reason, it is up to humans to come up with a viable and humane solution.

If Pauline Hanson's idea of cashing them in like containers at the local recycling plant ever got passed, there would be all manner of cruelty inflicted on them before they were frozen.

Even more than they already get between golf clubs and cricket bats.

Logistically keeping a large number humanely before they were dropped off would be impossible.

And why would anyone bother with a small number when pittance is the payment?

This a problem for longer, harder and more humane thinkers to solve, than politicians looking for a little limelight at a toad's expense.

editors picks opinion pauline hanson toad
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cost of nursing diploma to drop by thousands

    premium_icon Cost of nursing diploma to drop by thousands

    Careers Graduates can work as enrolled nurses or move to further study

    Closure looming as rural pubs face last orders

    premium_icon Closure looming as rural pubs face last orders

    Politics "It would be a shame to give it away."

    Horse rider airlifted after fall

    premium_icon Horse rider airlifted after fall

    News The accident happened on a property outside Rockhampton

    GKI is far from lagging, tourism spend shows

    premium_icon GKI is far from lagging, tourism spend shows

    Politics The huge spending increase has added fuel to fight over funding

    Local Partners