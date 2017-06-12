OPINION: Time to hold tight and think clearly

I'VE always admired Dominic Doblo's vision and his willingness to get out there and have a bat, but I have to say I'm a bit confused by Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow's timing, if nothing else, on coming out to champion her support for a study into a dam at The Gap.

This region has been crying out in pain for quite some time and with movement at the station I would have thought it time to focus, rather than scatter energies and ideas.

Central Queensland has been the poor cousin to the south-east and north Queensland for a very long time - or as I prefer to say, "the untold secret or hidden gem”.

We are finally feeling some traction after some long, hard-fought battles and very concerted lobbying across all levels and sides of government.

Rookwood Weir is awaiting its final business case and if it stacks up there is little to hold that project back.

Regardless of which level of government, or which side of politics they sit on, I have no doubt our leaders went into politics for genuine reasons and to help move our community forward.

Right now is not a time for politics or games. We need, more than ever, for our leaders to find a way to work together with a common understanding of what this region needs and to make those needs heard loud and clear in their various halls of power.

If they sound scattered and uncertain we will be overlooked. If our leaders are united in what we need here in CQ, we have a chance.

The world will always need people like Dominic Doblo, but our window is now.