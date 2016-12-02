OPINION: Tis always the season for giving

Freja Lawton used her pocket money to feed the homeless down by the riverbank.

I AM always impressed by those who think about others before themselves.

It is becoming a rare quality in people these days.

But to read the story of a little girl named Freya who not only was concerned enough to ask about where homeless people eat but to do something to help, well, how can you not be touched.

She is only six years old and she was happy to spend her own money just to buy the homeless a hot meal.

How many kids would even think to do this for someone other than themselves?

It wasn't just about dropping off a donation either, although that in itself is wonderful.

She not only got involved in making the food, she sat with the people she was helping as they ate it.

Freya's father Julian and his partner Nicole said they were incredibly proud of Freya.

I don't even know her and I am proud of her too.

Julian and Nicole should be proud of themselves too for raising such a beautiful kind- hearted little girl.

The first of December marks the traditional day many dig out the Christmas trees and get right into the Christmas spirit.

Well, this little girl is showing us exactly what the Christmas spirit really should be all about.

About giving to others.

If the photos of little Freya and the smile on her face doesn't inspire you, nothing will.

So while you are decorating your homes for Christmas and buying gifts for all your loved ones, why don't you take a little bit of inspiration from this six-year-old.

Even if you don't have much to give there are still so many ways to help others in need.

Just ask Freya.