OPINION: Voluntary Assisted Dying is just that – voluntary

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Voluntary Assisted Dying laws deserve support

Saturday, June 19, marked two years since voluntary assisted dying laws took effect in Victoria.

Those laws and ones since passed by parliaments in Western Australia and Tasmania, and those being considered in South Australia and Queensland have been subjected to deliberately misleading scare campaigns by opponents seeking to deny others a better choice at the end of life.

Opponents use language like “state sanctioned killing” while ignoring that terminally ill people seeking VAD are already dying and want their life to end on their terms.

Opponents suggest VAD means unnecessary deaths when the truth is VAD does not cause one single extra death, but eliminates a lot of suffering.

Opponents make unsubstantiated claims about people being coerced into seeking VAD.

In the 18 months from June 2019 to December 2020, a total of 224 terminally ill people used Victoria’s laws to end their lives at the time of their choosing to avoid intolerable suffering.

Betty King, the former Supreme Court judge who chairs Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board which examines every single VAD case, told the ABC in April: “I have not seen one example so far of anyone who has been pushed, coerced, or inveigled in any way into taking the assisted dying medication.”

What opponents never acknowledge is that voluntary assisted dying is just that – voluntary.

If they don’t want to seek access to VAD that’s their choice. But nobody – our 93 MPs included – should ever deny others a choice.

All VAD supporters should tell their state MP to vote for the VAD Bill when it reaches the Queensland Parliament in September.

Anyone wanting to support our fight should visit www.dwdq.org.au or phone 1300 733 818.

- Jos Hall, president, Dying With Dignity Queensland.

HARRY’S VIEW ON LATEST POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Harry's View on the latest developments in Australian politics.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Negotiations continue between the Queensland Government and Aurizon regarding the state’s purchase of the Rockhampton Railyards.

Robert Sorensen: Should buy the railway station and transform It into a transit hub for Rocky. Bus and rail open 24/7.

Neill Rowland: Robert Sorensen, build a new one on the bypass road to get the trains out of town.

Peter Freeman: Bet we pay more than we sold it to them for.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

Originally published as OPINION: Voluntary Assisted Dying is just that – voluntary