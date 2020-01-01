Opinion: Wash-up to drums saga

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon in October.

OPINION: LAST month in this newspaper I took the Queensland Government to task over its handling of the illegal dumping of drums in a tidal lagoon near Yeppoon.

I was highly critical of the Department of Environment and Science, responsible for the investigation into the incident, and its “stonewall” approach to The Morning Bulletin’s questions and requests for information after we first reported on the disturbing find in a waterway adjacent to Sandy Point Road on October 30.

My main issue was the department’s refusal to answer the following questions when asked on multiple occasions:

- Has there been any developments in the investigation to find the person/s responsible?

- Has much information come to hand from the public to assist with finding those responsible?

- Has an assessment been carried out on what environmental impacts occurred as a result of the dumping?

The department’s initial response was: “The investigation remains ongoing at this point.”

That was a line the department continued to roll out.

After unsuccessful requests for this information, which we deemed in the public interest, on November 6, 8, 11 and 18, our persistence paid off on the 20th when we again contacted the department and pressured it to release something on this incident.

That afternoon the department issued a media statement which, among other things, advised people not to consume fish caught in the lagoon.

In a previous analytical opinion piece on this matter, I wrote: “Is it acceptable that it took three weeks for a public safety warning to be issued?”

And: “Would this warning have been issued if it wasn’t for ongoing media pressure?”

The public can answer those questions for themselves.

The reason for this article today is to highlight what has transpired since I wrote that stinging piece on November 21 - and it did “sting” judging by the department’s reaction to it in subsequent correspondence with our office.

But I’m not here to fire any more barbs or stir up any nests - quite the contrary in fact.

This time it’s about giving credit where credit is due.

Post the November 21 piece, the department has, unprompted, issued at least two media releases with updates on the dumping of the nine drums of waste which leaked into the tidal lagoon.

No, the investigation still had not been finalised, nor had anyone been charged, but the department’s releases on December 9 and 24 included new information and gave the public important updates, including Queensland Health’s involvement.

The first of these media releases revealed the contamination event had a lethal impact on a number of aquatic species. It said the department’s officers had observed deceased mangrove bloodworms, 10 dead crabs and 50 deceased glassfish in the days after the drums were discovered.

Why it took until December 9 to release this information which was known, as the department stated, “in the days after the drums were discovered” - I will never know.

But back to the positives.

The Christmas Eve media release notified that following tests, Queensland Health had lifted its precautionary advice to avoid swimming or taking seafood from the lagoon.

It further stated the department had removed pollution hazard signs from the wetland.

The release of this information was well timed considering the area in question was set to see an influx of ­visitors over the Christmas period. Public safety was paramount and the department, this time, was on the ball.

Since the discovery of the illegal dumping, The Morning Bulletin has pushed hard for information believing the public had a right to know.

It was our belief the release of such information did not, and would not, jeopardise any investigation in progress in relation to this matter. And while we may not have achieved what we’d hoped to early days in this case, we believe our persistence and our fight for press freedom has paid off since we decided to take a strong stand.

May the Right to Know campaign launched earlier this year by News Corp, which owns this regional masthead, roll on.