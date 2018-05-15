OPINION: We all have the power to create change

POWER OF POSITIVITY: One kind, genuine, respectful person can inspire the people around them to be better versions of themselves.

ONE person is all it takes to see an entire population deprived of privileges because this one person's ignorance blatantly blinds them.

Their carelessness shines through stronger than their consideration for the people around them.

There is always at least one person who believes they're the exception to every rule that is in place for the purpose of keeping a community safe.

One person who is too self-absorbed to ever even dream of acting selflessly.

One individual can overindulge in alcohol and assume they are fine to drive with their newly established alcoholic armour; it's okay because they are 10-foot tall and bulletproof.

There are way too many "individuals” who are exceptions to the rules as road users and end up being the reasons our road toll is so horrifically high.

It takes one person to commit a heinous crime for people all across the world to lose faith in humanity.

One incompetent and insecure person put in charge of a group of competent people is all it takes to leave that team powerless and with poor confidence.

One person can drag the name and reputation of a business through the dirt.

One negative mind can suck the positivity right out of the people who dare to come close enough.

There will always be one person who continues to see the glass as half-empty.

All it takes is one individual to significantly change the ways of a society, the ways of the world. Inspiration is infectious.

One kind, genuine, respectful person can inspire the people around them to be better versions of themselves.

It is a domino effect that can dramatically change the direction and nature of a community.

If we are wanting to make a difference in the world and be the change we want to see, we should never lose faith in our abilities, our true value in society or feel like our contribution alone won't have enough impact.

One person can lead a population into more prosperous times.

One giver within a population of takers can spread so much goodness amongst the greed.

One smile can take away another's sadness.

One simple random act of kindness can change someone's world.

One person's nothing can be another person's something.

One person can come with an awe-inspiring amount of power.

Each and every day, we hold this power in our hot little hands and it is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

This power can make or break the people around us, whether they be our loved ones or complete strangers, and we are always going to have to weigh up how we can use our power in the best possible ways.

One person can make a world of difference, whether it be for better or for worse.

We may not be superheros, we may feel pretty ordinary on most days, but we can do very extraordinary things if we make the right decisions and use our power for good instead of evil.

- Jordie Lynch