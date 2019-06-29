OPINION: We should forget our bid to host the World Cup

By Paul Murray

AN Aussie World Cup? No thanks.

I love the idea of the FIFA World Cup coming to Australia, but the latest plan to bid for it doesn't pass the pub test.

We all know what the upside of these massive events are - new stadiums, packed hotels and public transport that operates perfectly for a month.

But before we spend those billions, we have to spend millions to bid for the event, and I don't think this should come from the taxpayer.

Let's be honest, the last time we made a bid taxpayers wasted close to $45 million dollars and the FIFA President publicly stated that Australia never had a chance.

There's also never been a serious investigation into where this money went.

If private companies or football bosses want to pay to win over those who control these events, then that's fine by me.

But we can all think of better causes to spend $45 million dollars than sucking up to FIFA. Also, I'm not a massive fan of the plan to team up with Indonesia to bid for the event.

This is still a country that scorns the LGBTI community and sends people to jail for blasphemy.

While it's a nation ten times the size of ours when it comes to population, it seriously lags behind on certain fronts.

Lambie 2.0 is going to be fun to watch.

OF all the people headed back to Canberra for a new parliament next week, I'm most excited about Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie and how she will go the second time around.

I wasn't the biggest fan of Lambie's style for much of her first term as a senator, but towards the end of her run she really hit her straps.

She made a powerful speech about what it's like to live on welfare and was a persistent advocate for our military veterans.

Since the time she was forced out during the dual citizenship mess, she seems to have found new purpose.

With no money and little media attention, Lambie won her Senate seat the hard way in 2019.

She had a great local campaign that went largely unnoticed by the political class who were too busy trying to usher in the woke revolution that never arrived.

She also won this seat by staying off shows like Q&A.

People are often better at something the second time around.

They know where the traps are and what it's like to lose something others take for granted.

I certainly got that sense from Lambie when she was on my TV show during the Senate debate in Launceston back in April.

I wish her well and I'm glad she's back.

Paul Murray is a broadcaster on Sky News. He can be seen Sunday to Thursday 9-11pm AEST on Foxtel and WIN.