'A quarantine centre at Bundaberg makes sense'

The state government is keen to see a quarantine facility built in Toowoomba. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

OPINION

All of the current news deals with Covid-19 and purpose built quarantine establishments.

Scott Morrison has just approved the building of one in Victoria and our premier has been pushing for one to be built in Toowoomba.

I am also aware that the Wagner Brothers who are based in Toowoomba are pushing for one to be built there.

It would appear to me that the only thing that Toowoomba can offer is an airport in close proximity.

If our city Bundaberg and environs is known as the "Food Bowl" of Australia, does it not make better sense all round to have a quarantine establishment built here so that it can attract the backpacker labour personnel that our farmers need to harvest our crops?

That way when they are released from quarantine there is a ready made employment on their doorstep.

The other important part of the picture is that we also have an airport that can be used for transportation and plenty of land available to house the venture.

It makes better sense location wise than Toowoomba and the potential for more jobs is tremendous, it is an opportunity that only comes once.

Bob Henderson, Sharon

Originally published as Opinion: Why a Bundy quarantine centre would make sense