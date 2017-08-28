OPINION: Why this nomad doesn't need caravan parks

A Rockhampton nomad weighs in on caravan park debate after Yeppoon's lack of free camping areas left one couple claiming they may never return.

"READING all the letters on camping and Grey Nomads this is how we see it as Nomads ourselves.

There are thousands of Grey Nomads who live on the road full time on the pension, with no home they can't afford caravan parks.

GREAT DEBATE: Grey nomads Ian and Gail Roche had to stay on their boat in Yeppoon because of the lack of free camping areas. Shayla Bulloch

About 28,000 caravans and motorhomes passed through Rockhampton a month ago without stopping until Kershaw Gardens opened.

There is well over one million Grey Nomads travelling Australia and growing adding three billion dollars to the country's economy.

No one is knocking Yeppoon just some people are out of touch with the modern traveller.

Yes people may have a large caravan, it doesn't mean they can afford a caravan park.

Talk to the businesses in towns like Condobolin NSW, Mareeba QLD, Geraldton WA and see the benefits low cost or free camps bring to those towns.

Modern caravans and motorhomes don't need caravan parks.

Those days are gone, but some still use them.

We don't but we still pay something.

We are not asking rate payers to to pay for anything just councils to allow us to low cost camp at showgrounds or parks like Kershaw Gardens for a few days then move on.

In the USA thousands camp in shopping centres free, put in a donation box coin operated $2 showers user pays we will pay.

Would people keep paying for something they don't need, I think not.”

David Rickertt

Kawana