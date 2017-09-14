OPINION: Why weren't residents informed of trucks?

HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE: The railway wall at the top of Razorback. The main photo was taken around 1898, the inset photo this week.

THE re-opening of the Mt Morgan Mine sounded like a good idea at the time.

However, as a resident of Creek Street Baree, I was surprised to find out recently that Rockhampton Regional Council has given permission to Carbine Resources to transport hazardous pyrite past my place, from 7am to 6pm, seven days a week!

Why wasn't the community informed before this decision was made? This could have far reaching effects on peoples' health. Over a nine-year period 209,000 tonne/year will be transported through Mt Morgan, 18 trucks per day with trailers.

Regardless of how well the trucks are covered, you are bound to get pyrite dust seeping out into the environment which poses a danger to not only locals but to all road users.

According to Australian WHS Regulations, pyrite is listed as "Harmful: danger of serious damage to health by prolonged exposure through inhalation”. Also upgrading the route won't reduce the risk of traffic accidents.

The mere fact you have such a high volume of heavy vehicle movements through residential Mt Morgan will just increase the danger even more!

Carbine Resources say they will be widening Razorback 'jump up'.

At the top is an historic wall that was built around the time the railway line was laid in 1898. I hope they are not going to touch this; it is part of the iconic history of this town! Mt Morgan is a residential area now, not an industrial area.

While local jobs are important, they should not be at the expense of our health, safety and historical heritage.

F. Fedrick, Baree