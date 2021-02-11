OPINION: Zero emissions will decimate industries

Letter writer Viv Forbes says green energy will not support metal refining or manufacturing, and domestic electricity usage will be rationed.

Steam-powered traction engines may live again

“Zero emissions” requires no diesel, petrol or gas-fuelled cars, trucks, tractors or dozers and no burning of coal or gas for electricity generation.

But without nuclear power or a massive increase in hydro-electricity, green energy will not support metal refining or manufacturing, and domestic electricity usage will be rationed.

Zero emissions will also force closure of most cement plants, mechanised farms and feed lots and will demand nuclear or wind-powered submarines, destroyers and bulk carriers.

In the zero emissions world there can be no diesel buses, oil-powered cruise liners or jet aircraft (except fleets of climate comrades attending endless UNIPCC conferences).

Moreover, 7.8 billion humans continuously emit a lot of carbon dioxide – maybe they plan to make the COVID masks air tight?

Zero emissions would decimate mining, farming, forestry, fishing and tourism.

As exports fall, imports must also fall.

Without diesel fuel and lubricants there will be little surplus meat, milk, vegetables, cereals, seafood or timber for the cities, for export, or for immigrants or refugees.

Rabbits, kangaroos, possums, koalas, Murray cod and wild pigs will become staple foods and wood/charcoal burners generating “green” gas will again fuel antique cars and utes.

Wood-burning steam-powered traction engines may live again.

But we have the “net zero” loophole, which is green bait on a barbed hook.

It provides five escape routes:

1. Buy dodgy carbon credits from dubious foreigners.

2. Cover our grasslands and open forests with carbon-absorbing, bushfire-prone eucalypt weeds.

3. Build costly, energy-hungry carbon-capture schemes.

4. Chase the hydrogen mirage.

5. Log and replant old-growth forests. (New trees will grow and extract CO2 faster than old, mature trees.)

Net zero has one bright prospect – free-loading cities like Canberra must shed population and convert their manicured parklands to lettuce farms, lucerne paddocks, cow bails and poultry runs.

- Viv Forbes, Washpool.

ANON. Make detention jails out bush until they are 18, then if they break the law jail, jail, jail. Oh no, the bleeding hearts will come out in their defence. Cry me a river.

ANON. The new laws for young criminals are a joke, they would be be laughing their heads off. Build the jails out bush and stop pussy-footing around with these new laws. Twelve months down the track youth crime will be at its highest in Qld.

