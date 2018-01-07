OPINON: New approach needed to tackle CQ's great fuel farce

How often have we heard that fuel prices are determined in large part by local market forces and, as such, there's little that can be done?

How often have we heard that fuel prices are determined in large part by local market forces and, as such, there's little that can be done? John Gass /TWE

OPINION by Adam Wratten

IT'S hard to believe ... Brisbane motorists paying more for fuel in December than we did here in Central Queensland.

Yes, now you've had the opportunity to pinch yourself and realise you're not dreaming, what does the fact that Rockhampton people paid 141.1 cents per litre of unleaded fuel while Brisbane drivers copped 141.8 cents mean?

Maybe, it could be the start of something to address these outrageous fuel injustices.

It appears that those in the south-east corner have more collective ability to influence these sorts of things than we do here - so let's hope they kick up a big stink.

Because it's clear to me that, despite our region crying out about this injustice for years, little has changed.

To be honest, even if Brisbane people do start a song and dance on this, chances are that little will be done and, if it is, it won't be Central Queensland motorists who will be the beneficiaries.

How often have we heard that fuel prices are determined in large part by local market forces and, as such, there's little that can be done.

So we have to sit back and accept that we have to pay much more per litre than they do in other places.

Just who in this world has the ability to take on this super-power, the market force?

Clearly it doesn't seem the ACCC has much of a stomach for this fight. Nor have local politicians, despite their well-intentioned efforts, who have had little to no success in the past.

Similar to the Australia Post farce, where no one seems to be able to get this government-owned business to see common sense when it comes to changing Gracemere's postcode, this is another issue that's been cast into the too-hard basket.

It's time for a different approach in politics. An approach that puts people first and delivers for regions.

We want to see results delivered.