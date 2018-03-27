Menu
Crime

Opportunist young Rocky thief avoids jail

Michelle Gately
by
27th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

IT WAS "with considerable hesitation” that Magistrate Jeff Clarke released Jack James O'May back into the community. The 18-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after walking into a police station to make changes to bail conditions.

Two breaches of bail were added to his charges, which included four counts of stealing, two of trespass and one of entering a premises with intent, for a string of offences from November to March.

O'May pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to all offences.

O'May was opportunistic in his theft of food and drinks from supermarkets and service stations.

However, in a more serious incident O'May attempted to break into Thai Tanee in Denham St on December 31.

The court heard O'May attempted to enter the business several times and broke a security camera on the building's exterior.

Mr Clarke sentenced O'May to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

