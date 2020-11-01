‘Opportunistic’ assault in love triangle

AN OPPORTUNISTIC assault on someone the defendant had taken in and helped out financially was the result of the victim sleeping with the defendant’s partner.

Seth Backo, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 30.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the assault took place on June 26 and there was history between the pair.

“It was opportunistic,” he said.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the victim was someone who Backo had housed and fed.

She said Backo found out the victim had been with Backo’s girlfriend, who Backo was still in a relationship with.

Backo was ordered to six months probation and no conviction was recorded.