Opportunistic Development Pipeline for the Central Highlands

MORE than $9.6 billion worth of projects has been captured in the new Central Highlands Development Register.

The Register provides a snapshot of key investments and developments that are either recently completed, in progress or in the pipeline.

The resource is produced by the Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) as part of its commitment to supporting and promoting the region's growth.

"Quantifying and collating development activity and investment into the one document provides an aerial view of the region's growth and is a strong marker of the health of our local economy," CHDC Business and Investment Attraction manager Peter Dowling said.

"While $9.6 billion is an impressive figure, mining dominates, with over $7.7 billion in activity, the high majority in development phases.

"It should also be noted that these are conservative estimates because many project costs are not publicly available due to privacy and commercial-in-confidence arrangements.

"It's fair to say the true value would be significantly higher.

"I encourage all local businesses, community enterprises, and industry bodies to use the Register as a central information source for development and investment activity.

"It's a great tool, along with other CHDC collateral, to promote the region from an investment perspective."

Highlights include:

• Community Infrastructure is valued at $27.3 million, including some $19.3 million for Emerald Airport and Saleyard upgrades, which are in progress

• An emerging solar and green energy industry, with two operational solar farms, one under

development and a further nine proposed across the region.

• A new research office is under construction for SwarmFarm Robotics

• Education activity includes the completion of a $3.9 million extension, refurbishment and solar program at Marist College plus the coming $4.6 million new manual arts facility at Blackwater State High School

• Health activity includes further expansion at the Emerald Medical Group precinct and commitment to upgrade the Emerald Hospital emergency department and perioperative theatre with an initial $3 million approval

• The Yamala Enterprise Area, inclusive of CQ Inland Port, GrainCorp's Project Regeneration and Rail Siding Project, contributes $27.9 million to Industrial Construction

• Gregory Crinum Coal Mine moved back into operation with new investment, and Bluff Coal started producing in 2019

• The completion of the Black Gully Wastewater Treatment Plant project to the value of $22 million

• Tourism sees the new Central Highlands Mining Trail take shape for the 2020 season and the new Central Highlands Visitor Economy Strategy 2020-2022 will strive for more investment and development in this industry.

The Register also lists a further $70.9 billion worth of projects of significance located immediately outside the Central Highlands region.

Download the Register at chdc.com.au or request a hard copy from CHDC by contacting

enquiries@chdc.com.au or (07) 4982 4386.