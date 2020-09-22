Menu
09/09/2005 NEWS: Generic photo of man finding no money as he opens an empty, tatty wallet.
Opportunistic wallet thief warned of prison

Kerri-Anne Mesner
22nd Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A WOMAN who stole a wallet which had fallen out of the owner’s pocket has been told if she keeps going, she will end up in jail.

Tiarni Jade Wort, 28, pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said the wallet’s owner was walking through Stockland Rockhampton when the item fell out of his pocket.

CCTV showed Wort, walking with two others, picked up the wallet.

She made no attempts to give it back to the owner.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the single mum of two was “sorry” about her “stupid decision” and she should have handed the wallet into Stockland’s staff.

Wort had a three-page criminal record and Magistrate Cameron Press told her if she kept “going” she would end up in prison.

He ordered her to 15 months’ probation and a conviction was recorded.

