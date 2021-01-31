Opportunity for CQ youth looking to make change

Young Central Queenslanders who are looking to make a real change in their communities are encouraged to participate in the 2021 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament, with nominations now open.

The YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament offers young Queenslanders aged 15 to 25 years the opportunity to speak up for their communities and learn first-hand about parliamentary processes.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said since 1996, the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament had brought young people together to learn about democracy, connect with their peers and have a say about important issues facing the state.

“I encourage young people to nominate for this program to assist them to build their leadership skills and learn about influencing change,” Ms Lauga said.

“Each year the program brings together 93 young people, representing each electorate in the state.

“It has a strong history of empowering young people to take up challenges to become leaders of the future.”

She said former Yeppoon State High School senior Abi Cooper and former St Ursula’s College student Amelia Grundon were both members of the Queensland Youth Parliament.

This year the program will bring participants together in Brisbane in April, to form legislative committees and discuss ideas, and again in September for a residential program and the opportunity to debate their bills at Parliament House.

Between April and September committees will collaborate to write their bills, as well as design and implement community action plans.

Participants in Years 11 and 12 are also eligible to receive one point towards their Queensland Certificate of Education after completing their term as Youth Members.

Nominations close on Sunday, February 14.

