Opportunity for extra spookiness this October

OCTOBER is traditionally a month of spookiness and this year there is a unique opportunity for extra spookiness on Friday the 13th.

Mount Morgan Guided TMC Tours will put on a night tour of the historical township on October 13.

The tour will include a walkthrough of one of the Mount Morgan Mine's heritage listed buildings during the night, viewing of the exhibitions of the Mount Morgan Historical Museum, and a lantern walk of the early sections of the 1890 local cemetery after dark.

Following the success of the local tour business' inaugural night tour last year, the tour team are bringing it back bigger and better for 2017.

"We are very excited to introduce a new route this year and are thrilled to announce that we will also be heading into the old General Office building on the Mine Site and through the town's Historical Museum as part of our tour," Tour Operator John Steinberger said.

"Mount Morgan in its entirety is steeped in history and to get the Department of Natural Resources and Mines and the Historical Museum to open their doors for us to present their locations in a historical and intriguing way is great and we sincerely thank them in advance."

The Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie ROK020813tkgran

The special event is set to take tour buffs on a guided tour throughout the historic township and heritage mine, with special walk throughs via torch or lantern under the cover of darkness.

"Without giving too much away, we set out to match the specially chosen sites and locations with our commentary and present our local history from the very early days to more recent," Mr Steinberger said.

"It'll be eerie at times, but mostly just a whole lot of fun, so we really welcome everyone to come along.

"Our aim is to offer a cost effective and professional tour experience, and to keep trying new things and adding to that experience for our customers."

Being Friday 13th, the tours' team are also encouraging participants to dress the part.

"It's Friday the 13th and if you want to turn up in costume, come on down, it's all part of the fun," Mr Steinberger said.

The tour will commence with nibbles and drinks at 7pm at the Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan, followed by the guided night tour at 7.30pm. The tour goes for around two hours, perhaps even finishing off with a night cap back at a local hotel.

Seats are booking fast so be quick! For further details, and to reserve your seat, phone TMC Tours on 49 381 823, or email tmctours@iprimus.com.au

You can also find the team on Facebook: Mount Morgan Guided TMC Tours.