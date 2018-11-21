Opportunity has Charlie dancing on air

LEAPING AHEAD: Charlie King at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod where he performed a classical ballet solo.

A FARNBOROUGH dance student from Melinda's Dance Studio has been selected as one of the finalists for the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition and Charlie King is giving his all to highlight his love of dance.

Dance school principal Melinda Taylor said by being chosen, Charlie has won a trip to Brisbane in a few weeks to experience a day in the life of a ballet dancer at Queensland Ballet studios.

"This will be an amazing experience for Charlie, who has worked hard to be at the top of his class in dance and who aspires to be a great dancer one day,” Melinda said.

"Two students from my dance school in Farnborough, both boys, entered the competition. They had to send a photo and write a paragraph about ballet and why they enjoy dancing.

"Charlie was fortunate enough to be selected out of hundreds of children who applied for the opportunity.

"He has been dancing for three years now and has just completed two Royal Academy of Dance ballet examinations and received a Distinction for both with an impressive result of 88 per cent.”

Charlie will be performing with his peers next week in the dance studio's end-of- year dance concert The Toy Shop at St Ursula's College Cultural Centre on November 21 from 5.30pm.

Admission is by cold coin donation and the community is invited to come along and support these young dancers.

Three winners will be selected from the 10 finalists in the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition, including a voters' choice.

To vote for Charlie, go online to www.suncorpballetstar.com.au/finalists or find the Facebook page.