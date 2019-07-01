OPPORTUNITY: Join those shaping the future of regional sport

IF YOU are passionate about shaping the future of sports and recreation in the Central Highlands, an exciting opportunity awaits.

Central Highlands Regional Council's Game Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) is looking for people who wish to play an active role by becoming a member.

Lyn Brown from the Central Highlands cricket community has been a GPAC member from the start and said new members can come on board with a lot of the hard yards done.

"There is still so much to do and to me, what is left is the exciting bit,” Ms Brown said.

"Getting clubs and associations tenure, guidelines as to their and council's responsibilities and above all helping to keep GPAC and council on track to be able to deliver on promises.

"It would be great to see representation from different types of sports and from smaller areas of the region.”

She said the best quality and skill new members could bring are a can-do attitude, the ability to speak one's mind and openness to new ideas.

"It would be nice to see someone with club governance background, but it would be just as useful to see a passionate coach or player come on board,” she said.

"Someone willing to see the bigger picture beyond their own sport or activity and beyond their own location in the Central Highlands.”

Committee Chair Councillor Alan McIndoe said it was a great opportunity for anyone with involvement and keen interest in the sport and recreation community.

"Members will sit at the table with council stakeholders to provide advice on sport and recreation matters including facility access, use, maintenance, improvement and renewal,” Cr McIndoe said.

"It is a fantastic way to contribute to decision-making and represent the sporting community in the region.

"Suitable candidate will have a broad understanding of the local sport and recreation community and the ability to represent a broad range of views along with the willingness to actively participate and attend meetings and functions.”

The committee has one vacant position to fill. Applications should be made via an expression of interest form available on council's website, at your local council office or library or by emailing enquiries@chrc.qld.gov.au.