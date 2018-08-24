Opportunity on the southside

ALLENSTOWN has a long-standing history in the Rockhampton region as the first suburb and as an out-of-town shopping area.

It was named after a William Allen, a builder in the early days. He established a shop in partnership, Acheson and Allen, in 1862.

In 1864, Allen subdivided land along Dawson Rd, which back then was the route to Dawson Valley and Peak Downs.

At the time, it was a busy thoroughfare with a store and hotel and it cemented itself as the first retail hub outside the city centre.

During the interwar years, the business centre grew and there was a local cinema, The Embassy.

The shopping hub increased again in 1945. In 1970 there was the formation of Allenstown Plaza, now Allenstown Square. It also underwent major refurbishments and extensions in 2012. The plaza now holds a supermarket, discount store, pharmacy, newsagency and various food and retail outlets. Across the road is a hotel and liquor store.

Nearby, on Gladstone Rd, there is newly-renovated and revitalised Saleyards Distillery. Formerly a hotel, it was built in the 1880s but was burnt down in the 1930s before being re-built in 1935. It closed about 2013 before the new owners bought the premises and carried out an extensive transformation before re-opening it in October 2017.

Views of the brewing room with brass distillers can be seen from the bar area and tours are available. Two of the gins brewed on site were named in the top three of the 2018 World Spirits Competition. They also distill spiced rum using central Queensland molasses.

Allenstown is located on the elite southside of Rockhampton, about two kilometres south of the city centre. It neighbours with the prestigious suburb of The Range and the edges of Wandal.

The main busy road in the suburb is Lower Dawson Rd, which forms into Gladstone Rd and is part of the Bruce Highway and runs into George St. This street has many hotels and accommodation businesses. Upper Dawson Rd and Canning St are also major roads.

The Rockhampton railway station and workshops were on Allenstown's eastern boundary.

The suburb survived through the steam tram service, which ran from 1909 to 1939 along Upper Dawson Rd to King St and along Davis St before connecting in The Range.

The 140-year-old Allenstown State School has a rich history.

The school was opened on July 16, 1877. In 1904, it was a popular school, with almost 250 students. In 1977, the school celebrated its centenary.

Down the road further is St Peter's Catholic Primary School Rockhampton. It was built around the 1930s. The school was first a house in Ward St where Sisters taught classes on the veranda. The school was officially opened in 1934 and in 1950 a major building project began and further extensions and renovations have continued over the years. It now caters for about 350 students from Prep to Year Six.

Allenstown is also home to Rockhampton's most impressive church building.

St Joseph's Cathedral is more than captivating with its size and intricate detail as it stands on the corner of William and West streets. Inside, it features a fine black and white chequered Italian marble floor and authentic handcrafted leadlight windows from England. The windows illustrate stories from the New Testament.

It is made of sandstone block with rockfaced course sandstone and smooth-faced sandstone detailing, including coursing, mouldings, windows, door surroundings and tracery. There are two towers erected on the central front of the building, which has a large traceried stoneworked window above and several small windows. It was built from 1893 to 1982 as it went through numerous changes of hands through priests. It was added to the Queensland Heritage Register in 1992.

The Cathedral College (TCC), a co-educational Roman Catholic day and boarding school for years 7 to 12 is located next to the church. The school was founded in 1991. The boarding for female students is located nearby on Agnes St in The Range. A new state-of-the-art facility was opened on the campus in 2014 for the boys boarding. The school has about 1200 enrolments.

Homes in the area are mostly lived in by families and young singles. The homes are low-maintenance, with various block sizes.

Talitha Dodson, of Pat O'Driscoll, said Allenstown was a good prospect for people who were keen to be on the southside but could not find the right home in The Range.

Allenstown still had a nice properties, with some "really beautiful 1900 homes and post-war homes”.

"There is also a good mix where a lot of the homes are starting to be updated or there are some newer developments,” Ms Dodson said.

"You can still find some modern homes.”

The area isn't typically a heavily rented suburb.

It is a neighbourhood in which buyers live in the homes for a few years, renovate and move on but keep it as an investment property.

"It is a good opportunity for people to purchase a home that may be a bit older, then can do some upgrades and get a little bit of value on it or they can resell and put themselves in a good position for buying another home,” Ms Dodson said.

For this reason, Allenstown has a lot of first-home buyers and also owner-occupiers. Most owners will have children that go to TCC or the grammar schools.

"The location, close to schools and hospitals, does appeal to parents, a lot of people working in the medical profession. It is close to the CBD,” Ms Dodson said.

"There is a really good shopping centre, along the highway there are big retail developments going in there.

"It has always been a strong market because of the hospital, the shopping centre and the style of houses.”

Mark Molloy, of Professionals Real Estate, said Allenstown offered a lot of low- to mid-range properties.

Houses can sell from $250,000 to $500,000 and they are usually on the market for 30-60 days.

The land size can range from small parcels about 400sqm to 1200sqm.

Queenslander-type houses are most popular as they aren't being made any more.

"It has a good variety of houses,” Mr Molloy said.

Unit sales are also quite strong in the area and there are plans for more units to be built in the future.

As there is no more land on southside, there are opportunities to subdivide parts that lend themselves to unit development.

Units are attractive for people who are looking for something that isn't as demanding as a full-sized home.

"They are little two-bedders that are low- maintenance, low-set, brick, lawn is mowed, insurance is paid,” Mr Molloy said.

"Usually in those units, the neighbours are a community and they look after each other.”