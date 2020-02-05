Opportunity to enter the world of waste management

BOOKINGS are open for free educational tours of council’s waste management facilities.

Waste committee chairman Councillor Neil Fisher said the tours were very interesting and a great way for young people to learn good habits.

“One of the myths of modern life has been we can toss anything in the bin and not think about it again without any consequences. Of course, we have all come to see this is far from sustainable, and there are people across our region working hard to change their habits at home,” he said.

“These tours give young people a chance to understand where their rubbish goes and connect the dots between their habits at home and the impact they have.”

Tours are open to primary schools, secondary schools and community groups. Book before 4pm on February 27 for tours in term one and two.

If a site visit isn’t possible for a school or group, council can arrange for a guest speaker to come to them.

For more details, email ­enquiries@rrc.qld.gov.au or head to council’s website.